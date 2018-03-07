City makes board appointments

By JAMIE PATTERSON,
Tue, 07/03/2018 - 9:58am

Appointments to eight city boards and other commissions were finalized by city leaders.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The YAZOO HERALD. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1B095Lm
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bitly.com/1wHXqwM
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bitly.com/18fdnEp

Obituaries

Norman Paul Damiens

Norman Paul Damiens, 88, passed away on July 2, 2018 at home after battling cancer. 

Dorothy "Dotsie" Coleman Roberts
Catherine Olden Wohner
Rachel Lois Rogers Ledbetter
Marilyn Lewis
Billy Ray Peeples