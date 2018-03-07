City makes board appointments

City makes board appointmentsBy JAMIE PATTERSON,
Tue, 07/03/2018 - 9:58am
Appointments to eight city boards and other commissions were finalized by city leaders.
This past week my husband Jason and I celebrated our 11th wedding anniversary.
Norman Paul Damiens, 88, passed away on July 2, 2018 at home after battling cancer.