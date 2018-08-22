City lands $95K grant for park

City lands $95K grant for parkBy JAMIE PATTERSON,
Wed, 08/22/2018 - 8:40am
Yazoo City has acquired $95,000 in a matching state grant to construct a walking trail at Campanella Park.
