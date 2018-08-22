Body identified as missing Louisiana man

By JAMIE PATTERSON,
Wed, 08/22/2018 - 9:42am

A body found along Highway 16 last week has been positively identified as a Louisiana man reported missing since Aug. 3.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The YAZOO HERALD. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1B095Lm
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bitly.com/1wHXqwM
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bitly.com/18fdnEp

Obituaries

Bo Walton

James Raymond “Bo” Walton Sr., 67, died August 19, 2018.

James Edward Bryant
Jean T. Johnson
Alan Eugene Manor
Harold C. Middleton Sr.
Ruby Jean Saxton Ward