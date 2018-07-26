79-year-old man drowns in Wolf Lake

79-year-old man drowns in Wolf LakeBy JAMIE PATTERSON,
Thu, 07/26/2018 - 9:44am
A 79-year-old man drowned Sunday afternoon while fishing in Wolf Lake after his boat was overturned by the wake of a passing pleasure boat.
A 79-year-old man drowned Sunday afternoon while fishing in Wolf Lake after his boat was overturned by the wake of a passing pleasure boat.
One would think that James Powell would want to forget about his time in the services.
The Yazoo City Seven-Year-Old All-Stars won the district title Saturday at Sam Nicholas Field... READ MORE
Yazoo City’s Housing Authority is entrusted with taxpayer money – your money, in other words –... READ MORE
Steven Floyd Clements, 69, died July 24, 2018 at his home in Holly Bluff.
Funeral... READ MORE