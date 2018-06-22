19-year-old Yazoo City man murdered

A 19-year-old Yazoo City man was murdered early Friday morning on Prentiss Street.

Tandre Weekly, of 419 West Madison Street, was found in the street by police officers responding to a 911 call around 1:30 a.m.

Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said that Weekly still had a pulse when paramedics arrived on the scene, but he died shortly after being placed in the ambulance.

Shivers said Weekly suffered a single gunshot wound.

An autopsy will be conducted at the Mississippi Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl.