19-year-old Yazoo City man murdered

By JASON PATTERSON,
Fri, 06/22/2018 - 11:20am

A 19-year-old Yazoo City man was murdered early Friday morning on Prentiss Street.

Tandre Weekly, of 419 West Madison Street, was found in the street by police officers responding to a 911 call around 1:30 a.m.

Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said that Weekly still had a pulse when paramedics arrived on the scene, but he died shortly after being placed in the ambulance.

Shivers said Weekly suffered a single gunshot wound.

An autopsy will be conducted at the Mississippi Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl.

 

