Patrick Spiars named Benton Academy's STAR Student

William Patrick Spiars has been named Benton Academy’s STAR Student for the 2017-2018 school year by the Mississippi Economic Council M.B. Swayze Foundation. Established by the Mississippi Economic Council in 1965, the purpose of the STAR program is to recognize outstanding students and teachers in Mississippi. Star students are selected on the basis of academic excellence. Both American College Test scores and scholastic averages are compared to determine the school’s STAR student.

Patrick will attend The University of Mississippi in the fall where he has already been accepted into the Early Entry Pharmacy Program.

Patrick chose as his STAR teacher Virginia S. Jones. Mrs. Jones is a 29-year veteran science teacher of chemistry, physics, Biology, and Anatomy and Physiology.

Both Spiars and Jones were honored at the annual Education Celebration on April 12, 2018, at the Jackson Convention Complex. Over 500 STAR Students and STAR Teachers were recognized at the Celebration.