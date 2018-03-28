Carson named Yazoo County's STAR Student

Erica Carson has been named STAR Student for the 2017-2018 school year by the Mississippi Economic Council (MEC) M.B. Swayze Foundation, sponsor of the Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program.

Established by the Mississippi Economic Council in 1965, the purpose of the STAR program is to recognize outstanding students and teachers in Mississippi through its Education Celebration. The theme this year is “Think. Grow. Succeed.”

The Yazoo County High School senior will be honored during the annual Education Celebration on April 12, 2018, at the Jackson Convention Complex. This prestigious event is co-sponsored by:

AT&T, Atmos Entergy, BancorpSouth, Barksdale Management, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi, Cooperative Energy, Electric Cooperative of Mississippi, Entergy Mississippi, Ergon, Inc., Ingalls Shipbuilding, Mississippi Power Company, Nissan North America, Inc., Sanderson Farms, Inc., Trustmark National Bank, Walmart, and Yates.

Additional local support for the STAR program is provided by MEC members from communities across the state.

Star Students are selected on the basis of academic excellence. "Both American College Test scores and scholastic averages are compared to determine the school's STAR Student," explained Vickie Powell of Jackson, Senior Vice President of Foundations. "The STAR program encourages and promotes academic achievement among Mississippi's high school seniors," she said.

Each STAR Student is asked to designate a STAR Teacher, the teacher who has made the greatest contribution to the student's scholastic achievement.

Richard C. Easterling, Jr., was designated STAR Teacher.

Over 500 STAR Students and STAR Teachers will receive recognition from MEC's M.B. Swayze Foundation at the Celebration. The top 20 STAR Students - The ALL-STAR Scholars- will receive scholarships and their STAR Teachers will receive awards provided by the Kelly Gene Cook, Sr. Charitable Foundation. The highlight of the Education Celebration will be the naming of the Mississippi ALL-STAR Scholar for the 2017-2018 School year, winner of the coveted $24,000 Cook Foundation Scholarship.