Sunnye Kay Berry McGraw, 59, beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend, departed this life on

February 1, 2018 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS.

Sunnye Kaye Berry was born January 15, 1959 and grew up in the heart of Benton as one of the five children of David and Rubye Berry. She attended school at Benton Academy and was in the graduating class of 1977.

After graduating from Benton Academy, Sunnye attended Hinds Community College and the University of Southern Mississippi to pursue a degree in art. She began teaching art classes as a graduate student at Southern Miss while obtaining her master's degree.

Soon after she finished college, Sunnye married Yazoo City native Patrick McGraw, and they had two daughters, Casey and Shelley.

In 1984, Sunnye started working at Jackson Preparatory School. For nearly 30 years, Sunnye McGraw helped fuel the Jackson Prep Art Program. Teaching was a true passion for Sunnye.

At the age of 52, Sunnye was diagnosed with Early Onset Alzheimer's Disease. Sunnye showed true courage through her time with Alzheimer’s. Anyone who knows Sunnye can say that her laughter and dance moves were contagious. Her bright personality is what helped all of us through this journey.

Sunnye is proceeded in death by her mother, Rubye Smith Berry, maternal grandparents, Alton and Lottie Smith; paternal grandparents, Doris Berry Montgomery and David F. Berry, Sr.

She is survived by her daughters, Casey McGraw, Shelley McGraw Gray-Lewis and husband Michael, father, David Berry Jr, sister, Debbie Berry, brother's, David Berry, III, and wife Suzette, Robert Alton Berry and wife Kaylee, Benton, MS; Gil Berry and wife Gail, Brandon, MS; and a host of relatives and friends who will cherish the legacy of her memory.

Sunnye loved the quote by Art Historian, Jean Paul Richter, “The guardian angels of life fly so high as to be beyond our sight, but they are always looking down upon us”

The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice Ministries, for the care provided to our Eternal Sunshine, Sunnye Kay.

Visitation will be held at Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City, MS, on Saturday, February 10th from 9:30 a.m.-11 a.m. with Funeral to follow. Sunnye will be laid to rest next to her mother and her “Big Mama” at Black Jack Cemetery. We have peace knowing that these three ladies are having a blast in heaven together.

For the services, the family encourages wearing your favorite colorful attire to anyone who is inspired to do so.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the “Cure Alzheimer’s Fund” at curealz.org