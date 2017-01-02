Wilma "Sugar" Bradley Childress Woodbridge

The funeral of Wilma Bradley Childress Woodbridge, affectionately known as "Sugar", will be celebrated at 2 pm, Saturday, February 4, 2017 at St. Philip's Episcopal Church in Jackson. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City, MS. Visitation will begin at 1 pm in the Parish Hall of St. Philip's Episcopal Church.

Sugar Woodbridge was born on December 8, 1921, in Yazoo City, Mississippi She was the daughter of the late Hunter Robertson Bradley and Wilma Lucille Childress Bradley. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by husbands, John H. Musser, III. and Hardy B. Woodbridge, Jr., M.D., daughter, Susan Bradley Musser, and sister, Mary Leila Bradley Ross.

Sugar will be remembered for her loving and exceptional kindness to everyone she ever met, especially with her infectious smile. She had a love not only for people, but also animals. Sugar graduated from the University of Mississippi; her interest and enthusiasm for her university and its football program never waned, even to the last. In her younger years she was very active playing tennis and golf. Sugar was also an avid reader and loved being a mother and homemaker. She relished all the roles being a mother of 4 provided, as well as mothering several family friends. She enjoyed researching her family’s genealogy and traveled the United States and the rest of the world with her husband Hardy. A passionate gardener and lover of flowers, she owned and operated the Forget Me Not Flower Shop in Yazoo City.

Mrs. Woodbridge was a communicant of St. James' Episcopal Church and St. Philip's Episcopal Church.

Survivors include: son, John H. Musser, IV and wife Stephanie of New Orleans, LA; daughter, June Harwill Woodbridge of Jackson; daughter, Laurie Higgins-Kerley and husband Greg of Amarillo, TX; daughter, Ann Woodbridge Stillman and husband Michael of Dallas, TX. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Susan Bradley Musser, John H. Musser, V., and his wife Mona; Christopher Musser and his wife Melanie; David Musser and his wife Lisa; Patrick Hamilton; Robert Taylor Higgins; Caitlin Higgins; Abigail Higgins; Hunter Higgins; Mary Leila Stillman; Michael Stillman, Jr and John Hardy Stillman. In addition she is survived by 8 great grandchildren.