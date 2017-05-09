William Lamar Harris, 79 of Tallulah, Louisiana passed away Saturday, September 2, 2017 at Merit River Region Medical Center in Vicksburg. Retired from River Region Medical Center working in maintenance, he was of The Baptist Faith.

Survivors are his daughter; Patricia Harris Richie of Tallulah, LA granddaughter April Richie of Tallulah, grandson Trey (Clarissa) Brown of Alabama, great-grandchildren Zoey Brown & Trystan Brown, sisters; Warrene Triplett of Vicksburg, Rosemary Cain Mitchell of Jackson, MS, Geraldine Harris of Rayville, La.,and Adine Harris of Brandon, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be Thursday, September 7 at Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City with visitation starting at 1 p.m. Followed By services at 2 p.m. Rev. Ray Thornton will officiate with burial in Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City.