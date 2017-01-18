Wes Humphreys

Wesley Ryan Humphreys, 26, passed away January 14, 2017. A visitation and funeral will be held on Friday, January 20 at Parkview Church of God. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with funeral services immediately following at 11 a.m. A graveside service will be held following the funeral at Midway Baptist Church cemetery where Wes will be laid to rest next to his father, Tommy Humphreys.

Wes was born January 31, 1990 to Tommy Humphreys and Donna Davis Bridgers. Wes was welcomed into this world as a little brother to his loving and excited siblings, Ashley and Nolan. Growing up, Wes could be found right behind Nolan as he loved and admired his big brother so much. Ashley was Wes’ fierce defender in life. He was her precious baby brother, and she took his side no matter what. Wes attended Manchester Academy and graduated in 2008. He excelled at sports and particularly loved baseball and football. He was fast as lightning and an all-around great athlete just like his dad. Wes was encouraged and mentored throughout his life by his step-father, Jack Bridgers. Jack and Donna never missed a game for any of their children. They could both be spotted on the sidelines. Donna loved taking pictures and capturing every moment of Wes’ high school sports’ journey. Donna’s children are her pride and joy, and Wes was certainly no exception. Jack, a great football player himself, was there to assist with coaching and never missed an opportunity to help out at the school in any way. To Wes, Jack has always been “daddy.” Wes went on to play baseball at MDCC. He excelled there as well in sports and met many lifelong friends during his time there. Wes was also an avid hunter and this time of year you were hard-pressed to find him anywhere but in a duck hole. Those who knew Wes can all remember him fondly. Most will say they remember his smile the most. Laughter filled the room when you hung out with Wes. He could make a friend out of anybody and make anyone feel loved and accepted. Wes was a member of Parkview Church of God. He decided to join this church of his own accord and actually convinced his family to make that their church home as well. Wes knew and loved Jesus Christ as his Savior.

Wes was preceded in death by his father, Tommy Humphreys as well as his grandfathers, Frank Humphreys and Barnes Archer. He is survived by his mother and step-father, Donna and Jack Bridgers of Yazoo City; his grandparents, Wallace and Bernice Davis, Rosie Humphreys, and Mary Archer; his siblings Ashley Selby (Adam) and Nolan Humphreys (Lindsay); and his nieces and nephews Mabry, Zoe, Hallie, and Tinsley. He will be loved, missed, and remember fondly all the days of their lives.

In lieu of flowers, the family urges you to make memorial donations to Manchester Academy.