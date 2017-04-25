Virginia Dixon

Virginia Dale Stubblefield Dixon,82, of Vaughan passed away Monday April 24, 2017 in Ridgeland. She was the daughter of James Dale and Virginia O'Reilly Stubblefield. She was a member of Ellison United Methodist Church and was employed for many years at Benton Academy as teacher and Guidance Counselor.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband; Sim James (S. J.) Dixon and her son; William Dale Dixon.

Survivors are her daughters; Linda Dixon (Steve) Heath and Diane Dixon, grandchildren; Virginia Heath (Chris) Creel, Robert Dixon Heath, Patrick Dale Dixon, and Daughter-in-law Lauren Taylor Dixon. Also surviving are her great grandchildren, Canon Wayne Creel, Christopher Hayes Creel, and Annie James Creel as well as her sister; Beverly Stubblefield Ragland.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, April 26 at Ellison United Methodist Church in The Vaughan Community of Yazoo County at 2 p.m. With visitation from 1 p.m. until the service. Burial will follow in Black Jack Cemetery. Stricklin-King Funeral Home of Yazoo City will handle the arrangements.

Serving as pallbearers will be Virginia's nephews; Andy Dixon, Charlie Dixon, Cham Blain, Rush Mosby, Sim Mosby, Doug Ragland, Bob Ragland and Will Alexander.

The family request memorials be made to Ellison United Methodist Church or Blackjack Baptist Church.