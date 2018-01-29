Thomas Green "Tommy" Sadler III, 65, of Crystal Springs, passed away Saturday, January 27, 2018 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.

Mr. Sadler had lived in Crystal Springs for 15 years, coming from Bentonia. He worked as a technician with AT&T for 37 years and was a deacon at First Baptist in Terry. Mr. Sadler was known as a jokester and was loving, caring and giving to all he met.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Green Sadler, II and Helen Hunsucker Sadler.

Mr. Sadler is survived by his wife, Kim Sadler, of Crystal Springs; his daughters, Alyson White (Chris) and Anna Grace Sadler (Justin McKenzie, fiancée) of Bentonia; his son, David Franklin of Crystal Springs his brother, Felix Sadler (Billie Gail) of Bentonia; his sister, Loraine Brooks (Jim) of Brandon; 3 grandchildren, Christian, Preston and Gabe White.

Visitation was Sunday at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram and 10-11 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Terry. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be 2:30 p.m. Monday at Mt. Olivet Methodist Church Cemetery in Bentonia.