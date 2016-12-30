Thomas Pierce Luby, Jr. 91, of Benton passed away Friday December 30, 2016 at Baptist Medical Center- Yazoo. Retired from Yazoo Valley Electric Power Association as their Public Relations Manager he was a member of Midway Baptist Church.

Survivors are his daughter; Paulette (Glynn) Davis of Benton, sons; Larry Luby of Flora, & Harvey (Jo) Luby of Madison, 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and a sister; Essie Lee Hilderbrand of Bentonia

Tom was preceded in death by his wife of 66 1/2 years Dot Hollowell Luby, 3 brothers & 4 sisters.

Services will be Monday January 2nd at Midway Baptist Church on Eden Midway Road in Yazoo County with visitation starting at 11:30 A.M. with services at 1:00 P.M.Internment will follow in the Church Cemetery.

Rev. Joseph Luby, Rev. McKay Caston, Rev. Jeff Dixon, & Rev. Jesse Byrd will officiate.