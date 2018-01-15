Thomas Richard Chaney, 59, of Yazoo City passed away Saturday, January 13, 2018 at his residence.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 11 a.m. at the Stricklin-King Funeral Home Chapel.

Mr. Chaney was born Dec. 30, 1958 in Hollandale to William and Evelyn Canada Chaney. He was a retired wildlife technician for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and a Baptist.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Roger Wayne Chaney.

Survivors include his sisters, Betty Jo Smith of Warren, MI, and Christine Rogers (Clenton Ray) of Yazoo City; brother, Donald Ray Chaney (Carolyn) of Gilmer, Texas and a host of nieces and nephews.