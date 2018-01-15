Thomas Nutter

Thomas Leo Nutter, 89, passed away on January 14, 2018 in Jackson.

Visitation for Thomas will be held on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at Wright and Ferguson in Clinton, MS from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be on Thursday at Franklin Baptist Church in Flora at 1 p.m. with visitation one hour before. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery.

Thomas was born in Fort Scott, KS on August 14, 1928. He attended Pittsburg State University and then went on to receive a Master’s degree from Wichita State. Thomas was a Veteran of the U.S Army. He coached at St. Patrick’s High school and Friend University and later was an administrator in the Madison County Schools. He was an avid sports fan and a very good pool player.

Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Nell Nutter; brother, Wilber Lee Nutter and a sister, Grace Goddard.

He is survived by two sons, Thomas B. Nutter and Patrick K. Nutter (Chayada); sister Shirley Graham; sister-in-law, Myrna Whitehead; granddaughters, Holly Stokes (Billy) and Heather Baxley (Justin) and three great-grandchildren with one on the way.