Thomas Lamar “Johnny” Newton, 78, died Jan. 28, 2018 at his home in Yazoo City.

Funeral services are Feb. 3 at the Church of God of Prophecy with Rev. Matthew Clark and Rev. Kevin Balius officiating.

Mr. Newton was born July 19, 1939 to Claude and Helen Margaret Fancher Newton. He was retired from the US Postal Service and was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy.

Survivors include his wife, Cora Alace Newton of Yazoo City; two sons, Bryan Newton (Amber) of Nebraska and Reed Newton (Kaleigh) of Yazoo City; two sisters, Janice Keefer (Dade) and Brenda Howell (Grady); 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.