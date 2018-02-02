Susie M. Bull passed away at age 88, on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at home in Benton. Susie was the daughter of J.E. Bull and Edna Broadfoot Bull. Susie was preceded in death by her parents and her brother John E. Bull.

Susie lived most of her life in Benton and was an active member of Ellison United Methodist Church at Deasonville where she is remembered as being an active choir member and soloist. Susie was a retired librarian, having had a long tenure at Ricks Memorial Library in Yazoo City.

Susie is survived by a host of cousins that include Ellen Mosby of Natchez.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 3, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Ellison United Methodist Church, followed by funeral services at 11. Burial will follow in the family cemetery. Stricklin King Funeral Home of Yazoo City is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Ellison United Methodist Church c/o David Edge 2125 Bennett Rd., Vaughan, MS 39179.