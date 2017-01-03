Shirley Summerlin, 73, of Benton passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at The Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. Shirley was from a large family in Durant and was married to her husband David for 53 years. She was a homemaker and an active member of the Benton community. Survivors are her husband; David Summerlin of Benton, son; Mike and Missy Summerlin of Dahlonega, GA daughter; Andrea and Jay Wilson of Benton, brothers; Billy Pritchard of Dallas, TX and Jerry Pritchard of French Camp, sisters; Estelle Crane of Kosciusko, Betty Bishop of Winona, Dorothy Thomas of Ackerman, and Janis Odom of Louisville; 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Services will be held at Benton United Methodist Church Thursday, March 2 with visitation starting at 12:30 p.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m. under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City. Burial will follow at Midway United Methodist Cemetery. Rev. Larry Odom will officiate.