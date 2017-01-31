Shirley A. Phillips Achord, 74, of Yazoo City passed away Saturday. January 28, 2017 at Specialty Select Hospital in Jackson. She was a retired Lab Technician and of the Methodist faith.

Survivors are her daughter; Judy Griffing of Yazoo City, sisters; Nancy Phillips (Wayne) Ross of Dehman Springs, Alice Phillips (David) Worthington of Pearland, Texas, Sarah Phillips (Ronnie) Whitten of Pearland, Texas, and Debra Phillips Hawk of Yazoo City, brothers; Lawrence George (Doris) Phillips of Yazoo City, Aubrey Clyde(Flo) Phillips of Carthage, MS, James Edward (Dorothy) Phillips of Ball, LA, Larry Maurice (Diana) Phillips of Pearland, TX, and Bruce (Tammy) Phillips of Zachery, LA and a host of nieces and nephews.

Services will be at Stricklin-King Funeral Home Chapel with visitation Wednesday, February 15:00 – 7:00 P.M. And services Thursday, February 2nd at 2:00 P.M. Burial will follow in Dover Cemetery.