Shelby Clare Lightcap Book, 80, of Yazoo County died on Monday, January 24, 2017.

Visitation will be held on Thursday from 1-3 p.m. At Trinity Church's Jones Hall with services held at Trinity Church under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Mrs. Book was born July 12, 1936 to Nathaniel Pugh Lightcap and Clare Williams. She married The love of her life, John Edward Book Sr., on February 21, 1954. She was a member of Trinity Church in Yazoo City where she taught Sunday School and Bible School, and former President of The Junior Auxiliary.

Shelby Clare was preceded in death by her husband John Edward Book Sr.; her parents; a grandson, Ernest Lyles Book; and a sister, Betty Lightcap Barrier.

Survivors include three sons; John Edward Book, Jr, James “Jamey” Pugh Book (Susan) and Thomas Patrick Book (Candace), two daughters; Shelby Clare Book Davis (Tim), and Laura Lee Book Day, 13 grandchildren Elizabeth Ann Book, John Edward Book III (Amanda), Carrie Davis Hisaw, Timothy Al Davis Jr. (Amber), Allison Clare Davis Ray, Michael Patrick Davis, James “Jamey” Pugh Book Jr., Calleigh Cleveland Book Simmons (Jeremy), Samantha Lynn Book, Frances Clare Book (Francis) Wright, Christopher Acey Day II (Jodie), Laura Ellington Day Shepherd (Timothy), and Miranda Kay Guion; 11 great-grandchildren, Melissa Ann Hisaw, Willian Neal Hisaw, Harleigh Dawn Davis, John Edward Book IV, Ethan Thomas Ray, James Patrick Book, Kaleb Wade Ray, Matthew Shepherd, Adeline Clare Davis, Thomas Carter Day, and Laura Clark Shepherd.