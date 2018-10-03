Sheila Lucille Adkinson McClure, 59, of Yazoo City passed away Friday, March 9, 2018 at The Specialty Select Hospital in Jackson.

Funeral services are Monday at Stricklin-King Funeral Home with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. and funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. with Rev. Shannon Morris officiating. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.

Mrs. McClure was a lab technician at The University of Mississippi Medical Center and a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Obie McClure Jr.; son, Will McClure III; and her brother, Mike Adkinson, all of Yazoo City; sisters, Patricia Curtis of Utica, Zoe Henick of Yazoo City and Jenna Mae Gullet of Headland, Ala.