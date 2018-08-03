Samuel Griffin Norquist, 96, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Born March 9, 1921, he was the son of Judge Rayner Reid Norquist and Sarah Griffin Norquist.

Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., before services at 12 p.m. at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, Yazoo City. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.

Mr. Norquist attended Saint Clara’s Academy and graduated from Yazoo City High School and the University of Mississippi and received his juris doctorate from the University. While at Ole Miss he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, president of ODK and the Cardinal Club.

He was predeceased in death by his wife, Lotta “Tot” Swayze Norquist, his brother Rayner Reid Norquist, Jr., his sister Helen Norquist Graeber and is survived by his four children, Griffin Norquist, Jr., (Jane), of Yazoo City, Dr. Grayson Norquist, (Ginny), of Atlanta, Ga., Virginia (Ginger) Norquist Taylor (Dr. Charles) of Memphis, Tenn. and Cary Norquist, (Will McDearman) of Jackson, eight grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his sister-in-law Virginia Swayze Harrell of Houston, Texas.

While practicing as an attorney in Yazoo County, he was the former Yazoo County Attorney, and attorney for the Yazoo Board of Supervisors, the Yazoo Valley Electric Power Association, King’s Daughters Hospital and the Illinois Central Railroad. A partner in the law firm of Bridgforth, Love and Norquist, he was the longest serving Board of Supervisors attorney and rural electrification authority attorney in the U. S. at the time of his retirement.

Mr. Norquist served as the Commander of A Company, 1/302 Infantry, 94th Infantry Division in World War II. He led his soldiers for many months, culminating in heavy action against the Siegfried Line in Germany in early 1945. He was decorated with the Silver Star, Bronze Star and Purple Heart which he received for a serious wound that ended his service. He left the Army as a Captain. Those serving under his command continued to call on him for many decades.

A kind and humble man, Mr. Norquist lived his faith daily. He had a strong work ethic, but nothing surpassed his love and devotion for his Church, family, and friends, as well as Ole Miss football and playing cards.

Pallbearers are Griff Norquist III, John Taylor, Jr., Colin McDearman, Finley Frazer, Dr. Charles Taylor, Will McDearman, David Edelson, Kenny Graeber and Greg Graeber. Honorary pallbearers include William Carroll, Judge Ed Cortright, Ken Graeber, John Graeber, Rayner Graeber, Guy Harrell, and members of the Yazoo Bar Association.

The family wishes to thank his loving and devoted caregivers of over three years, Jackie Cork, Sharika (Nae) Johnson, Mary Johnson, and Merrie Knight, and the Continucare nurses and Hospice.

Memorials may be made to the Tot and Griff Norquist Scholarship Endowment, 406 University Avenue, Oxford, Miss., 38655 or Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, 129 North Washington Street, Yazoo City, Miss. 39194.

Stricklin-King Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.