Mrs. Ruth Malone Luby, 101, died December 19, 2017 at the Sharkey-Issaquena Community Hospital in Rolling Fork, MS. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Friday, December 22, 2017 at Midway Baptist Church in Midway, MS. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bubba Stockton, Rusty Pettigrew, Taylor Pettigrew, Aaron Pettigrew, Jeremy Garlitz and Samual Gartlitz. Honorary pallbearers will be Weston Wadsworth, Walter Hogue and Bob Ward. Mr. James Pettigrew will officiate.

Mrs. Luby was a homemaker and a member of Midway Baptist Church.

Survivors are her daughter, Shirley L. Hart of Midvale, Utah, Gloria L. Pettigrew of Braxton, MS and Patricia L. Hogue of Benton; brother, Floyd Malone of Sycamore, Illinois; 11 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren.