Ruby Hammack Vaughan, 92, died May 31, 2017.

Funeral services are June 2 at Glenwood Cemetery with Rev. Matt Hall officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Mrs. Vaughan was born Sept. 9, 1926 in Yazoo County to Robert and Katie Campbell Hammack. She was a homemaker and a member of Benton United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles B. Vaughan; and a daughter, Bettye Johnson.

Survivors include her daughter, Cora Nichols (Wis) of Benton; stepdaughter, Guyla Dixon of Benton; two granddaughters, Allison Tupman (Trey) of Vaughan and Liz Johnson of Houston, Texas; three grandsons, Jeff Dixon (Debbie) of Dallas, Texas; Charlie Dixon of Florence and Andy Dixon (Becky) of Greenville; and five great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers are Andy Dixon, Jeff Johnson, Robert Davis, Charlie Dixon, Trey Tupman and Tim Davis.