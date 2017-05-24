Rose Marie Smith, 78, died May 22, 2017 at Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

Visitation is Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Funeral services are Friday at 11 a.m. at the Stricklin-King Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Glenn Warrington officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery.

Mrs. Smith was born Feb. 15, 1939 in Yazoo County to Zack and Orene Broocks Bond. She was a retired retrieval tech for Vital Records and a member of Anding Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan Smith; a daughter, Bettie Williams; and a brother, Joe Willie Bond.

Survivors include three daughters, Peggy Saxton of Benton, Tricia Porter of Yazoo City and Jerri Thompson of Madison; six sons, David Smith, Marvin Smith, Dwayne Smith, Wayne Smith and James Harber, all of Yazoo City, and Tommy Harber of Flora; 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers are Chase Smith, Shane Saxton, Ronnie Wilkinson, Larry Smith, Darren Smith, Ricky Wells, Alan Smith and Joe Bond.