Robert Sherman, age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 1, 2017 after a courageous battle with heart disease.

Robert attended Yazoo City Public Schools. He enjoyed telling stories and jokes to anyone who cared to listen. He was also an avid golfer who spent many weekends on the golf course.

Robert was employed at Mississippi Chemical Corporation and Southern Oil Refinery. During his later years, he worked as a taxi driver and business owner.

Funeral services will be Friday, December 8, 2017 at Tulane Baptist Church located at 220 East Third Street, Yazoo City, MS 39194.