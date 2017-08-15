Robert C. Woods, 86, died July 12, 2017 at the State VA Nursing Home in Kosciusko.

Funeral services were Tuesday at Glenwood Cemetery with Rev. Whit Holmes officiating. Burial followed under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Mr. Woods was born March 4, 1931 in Yazoo County to William Curtis Woods and Pearlie Wiltcher Woods. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War, retired from Mississippi Federated Cooperative and a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Woods, of Benton; two sons, Mike Woods and Robbie Woods, both of Benton; and three grandchildren.