Robert "Bobby" Henry Harris Jr.

Robert Henry “Bobby” Harris, 88, of Benton passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at his residence in Benton.

Funeral services are Saturday, May 13 at theHarris Family Cemetery with Rev. Tad Duggan officiating.

Mr. Harris was born Sept. 8, 1928 in Yazoo County to Robert Henry Harris St. and Carrie McFarland Harris. He was a barber / stylist, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and a member of Parkview Church of God.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, David Harris.

Survivors are his wife, Josephine “Jo” Harris; son; Dennis Harris (Gail) of Yazoo City; 8 grandchildren,; 11 great-grandchildren and daughter-in-law Lydia Harris of Benton.