Rebecca Powell Hammons, of Yazoo City, passed away Monday, Feb. 6 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. She was 95.

The seventh of ten children, Rebecca Hammons was born Jan. 17, 1922, in Valley, Miss., to William Henry Powell and Margaret Ashley Powell. In 1939, she married W. D. “Doc” Hammons. During World War II, the couple lived on Music Street in New Orleans, where Mr. Hammons worked in shipbuilding to support the war effort. After the war, they returned to Yazoo County and raised four children.

Mrs. Hammons was the owner and operator of Yazoo Florist and Gift Shop with her friend and business partner Ruby Evans. For more than three decades, she ran the successful small business until she sold it in the 1990s. She loved working with flowers almost as much as she loved working in her garden, which was maintained with meticulous care. Her table was always perfectly set to entertain her many friends and family members.

She was a devoted follower of Christ, a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Yazoo City and an active member of the Ladies Sunday School Class.

Survivors include her four children: Beth Sigrest (Rev. R. L.) of Yazoo City, David Hammons (Gerri) of Gore Springs, Judi Hammons of Brandon and Kathy Ellis of Brandon. Her three grandchildren: Will Hammons (Kathy) of Clinton; Lori Oxley (John) of Brandon; Anna Ehrgott (Scott) of Jackson, Miss. Her five great-grandchildren: Kelsey, Emily and Sarah Beth Hammons of Clinton; Ethan Oxley of Brandon and John Ellis Ehrgott of Jackson, Miss. She is also survived by a sister, Margaret Smith of Ridgeland, Miss., and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents William Henry Powell and Margaret Ashley Powell, and her husband, W. D. “Doc” Hammons.

Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. at Stricklin-King Funeral Home with the funeral service immediately following at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Yazoo City at P.O. Box 780, Yazoo City, MS 39194, or the charity of your choice.