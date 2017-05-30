Vivian Marie “Peggy” Stroud, 92, passed away on May 24, 2017, in Ridgeland.

She was born on July 22, 1924, in Louise. Peggy was the youngest of four children. Her parents were the late Marcus Burch Stroud Sr., and the late Ida Mae Phillips Stroud.

She attended public school in Louise and finished her senior year at Belzoni High School in Belzoni. She went on to receive a BA in Education at Millsaps College in Jackson in 1944, and her ME at the University of Mississippi in Oxford in 1952.

Peggy was a social science instructor in Mississippi and Arkansas from 1945-1954. In 1954, she became the Associate Dean of Students at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, AR, and served in this role from 1954-1984. While at ASU, she was instrumental in organizing the Arkansas Association of Women Students. She was a member of the Arkansas Association of Women Deans and Counselors (Vice President and President); National Association of Women Deans and Counselors (Membership Committee State Chairman); Arkansas Personnel and Guidance Association (Treasurer); College Personnel Association; State University Faculty Women’s Club; State Liaison Representative to AAUW; Alpha Lambda Delta (District Advisor); and Scholarship Chairman for Delta Kappa Gamma. She was also instrumental in organizing the Jonesboro Area City Panhellenic. She was featured in Personalities of the South in 1972.

Peggy was “Emeritus Associate Dean of Students” upon retirement in 1984. In 2010, ASU celebrated its First 100 Years where Peggy was recognized with the “Distinguished Service Award” as one of the outstanding staff members.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings: Haywood Belle Stroud Brumfield, Marcus Burch Stroud, Jr., Miriam Mae “Polly” Stroud; her niece Haywood Brumfield O’Hara and her nephew Willis Burch Brumfield.

She is survived by her niece Paula Brumfield Fondren (George), her nephew Mortimer Stroud (Beth), her niece-in-law Martha Andrews Brumfield, and nephew-in-law Thomas A. O’Hara Jr. Her great nieces: Deb O’Hara Deterding (Kelly), Pam O’Hara Huff (Harold), Kim O’Hara Sautter (John), and Kayla Fondren Applewhite (Breland). Her great nephews: Mark Brumfield (Carole), Cliff Brumfield (Rachel), Martin Brumfield (Randall Cranfield), Thomas O’Hara, III (Marie), John O’Hara, and George W. Fondren (Lacey). She is also survived by her ten great-great nieces, ten great-great nephews, one great- great- great niece and 1 great-great-great nephew, friends and colleagues.

The family would like to express their great appreciation for the loving care provided by The Orchard Retirement Home’s staff, especially the angels who were her sitters: Jonita Smith, Shirley Gordon, and Tonya Moore. Also, Mississippi Home Health, and Compassus Hospice.

Service will be held Saturday, June 03, 2017, at 2:00 PM at Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City,. Visitation will be held from 1-2 prior to the service.

Peggy will be buried in Glenwood Cemetery on the family plot. Officiating the service will be her longtime friend and pastor, Reverend Linda Rickman of Madison United Methodist Church of Madison.

Serving as pallbearers will be her nephew Mortimer Stroud, great nephews: George W.

Fondren, Thomas O’Hara, Mark Brumfield, Cliff Brumfield, and great nephew-in-law Kelly Deterding.

Honorary pallbearers will be George F. Fondren, Jr., Thomas O’Hara, Jr., Leonard McDaniel, Martin Brumfield and John O’Hara.

Memorials may be sent to:

Peggy Stroud Panhellenic Scholarship Fund

Arkansas State University

P.O. Box 1990

State University, AR 72467