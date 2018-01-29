Paul B. Nolan, 59, of Benton passed away Friday, January 26, 2018 at Merit Health Central Hospital in Jackson.

Mr. Nolan was born Jan. 25, 1959 in Vicksburg to Joseph Milton Nolan and Dorothy Regan Nolan. He was a communicant of St Mary's Catholic Church and a self-employed businessman.

Survivors include his mother; Dorothy “Dot” Nolan of Benton, brothers; Mike Nolan of Shreveport, LA, Tim Nolan of Benton, Peter Nolan of Manchester, GA, Chuck Nolan of Brandon, MS,and John Nolan of Louisville, KY, sisters; Laurissa Henderson of Madison, MS, Amanda Ross of Vicksburg, and Margarite Nolan of Brandon, MS, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his father Joseph Milton Nolan.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 30 at St. Mary's Catholic Church starting at 10:30 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. service.