Odeal Mathis Lovett, 84, died on Monday, August 14, 2017, at her residence in Bentonia.
Mrs. Lovett was born Monday, December 12, 1932 in Tylertown to Onis and Leona Holmes.
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The YAZOO HERALD.
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1B095Lm