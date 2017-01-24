Megan Bloom

Megan LeeAnne Bloom, 26, of Benton passed away Saturday, January 21, 2016 in Water Valley.

Visitation is Thursday at 11 a.m. at Parkview Church of God.

Funeral services are at 1 p.m.Thursday at Parkview Church of God with Rev. Ken Lynch officiating. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Ms. Bloom was born Nov. 29, 1989 in Vicksburg to Lanny and Jan Masterson Bloom. She was a homemaker and a member of Parkview Church of God.

Survivors include her son, Robert Keith Bethany of Benton; parents; Lanny and Jan Bloom of Benton; sister, Lana Bloom Warren (Jason) of Brookhaven; brother, Rob Bloom (Shannon) of Benton; five nieces and one nephew.

Serving as pallbearers are Robbie Robinson, Matthew Bloom, Cecil Martin, Richard Potter, Cody McGlawn and Brandon White.

In lieu of flowers, the family urges that memorials be made to Megan's son, Keith. A memorial fund has been established at the Bank of Yazoo City.