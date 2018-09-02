Mary Bell Perry, 95, of Bentonia passed away Thursday, February 8, 2018 at Baptist Medical Center in Yazoo City.

Visitation will start Thursday, February 15 at noon followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. with Rev. Andy May officiating. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery.

Mrs. Perry was a homemaker and a member of Anding Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Nora McInnis of Madison; sons, Dennis Perry of Bentonia, Joe Perry of Madison and Richard T. Perry Jr of Benton; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Perry was preceded in death by her grandson, Spencer Perry; parents, Claude and Nora Perry; and her husband, Richard T. Perry Sr.

Serving as pallbearers are Pressley McInnis, Clay Perry, Chad Perry, Daniel Perry, Steve Cheatham and Glen Martin.