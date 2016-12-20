Mary Alice Carter, 83, died Dec. 19, 2016 at Lakeland Nursing Home in Jackson.

Funeral services are Wed., Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m. at the Stricklin-King Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Steven Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Fletcher’s Chapel Cemetery.

Mrs. Carter was born May 24, 1923 in Holmes County to Audy Estal Nave and Bertha Olive Weaver Nave. She was a member of the Yazoo City Church of Christ and a bookkeeper.

Survivors include five daughters; Sheila Coody (William) of Broken Arrow, Okla, Angela Knight (Kynn) of Benton and Lynette Vancleave, Danita Brown, and Lynelle Davis, all of Yazoo City; two sons; Andy Wilson of Pontchatoula, La, and Neal Wilson (Linda) of Pine Grove, La.; 18 Grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers are Bill Coody Jr., Frederick Vancleave, Jason Wilson, Marico Crozier Jr., Nicholas Bennett and Dwane Wilson.