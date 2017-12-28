Martha Jenkins

Martha E. Jenkins, 96, of Yazoo City, died on December 27, 2017, at the Martha Coker Green Houses in Yazoo City.

Visitation and funeral services, directed by Rev. Ken Lynch, will take place at Parkview Church of God on Saturday, December 30, from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m., with burial to follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City. Funeral Arrangements were made with Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Martha was born on December 9. 1921, in Vardaman, MS, to Joseph Lester Roberts of Arkansas, and Ida Ward of Mississippi. She worked as a salesperson, a teacher assistant, and a nurse in her lifetime. She was also a member of Parkview Church of God.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William "Pop" Jenkins, two sons, James Norman Jenkins, and Tommy Jenkins, and one daughter, Ellen Ann Jenkins Kinard.

Her survivors include two daughters, Linda Jenkins, and Marietta J. Wilkinson both of Yazoo City, 2 sons, Louis Jenkins of Starkville, MS, and William Jenkins, Jr., of San Diego, California, twelve grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Pallbearers will be Louis Luby, Wayne Kirk, George Sigrest, Vernon Sikes, Bubber Russell, Al Plunkett, Sonny Kirk, Bobby Barton, Walter Williamson and David Johnson.