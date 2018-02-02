Marie Thrash, 67, of Yazoo City passed away February 1, 2018 at Mississippi Baptist Memorial Medical Center in Jackson.

She was a homemaker and a Baptist.

Survivors include her daughter, Dana Foster (George) of Yazoo City; mother, Phala Ables Yazoo City; sisters, Lynn Wilkerson of Yazoo City and Betty Withershiem of Flora; brother, Noris Ables of SoSo and grandsons, Keegan Foster, Tanner Foster and Mason Kuhn.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.