Linda C. Wills passed peacefully at the University of Mississippi Medical Center on March 4, 2018 at the age of 70.

A memorial service will be held at her home on March 17 at 3 p.m. - weather permitting.

She is survived by her husband, Jon Wills; daughter, Liz Bradshaw; son, Frank Wills, grandchildren, Montana, Hope and Robert Warrington and Lawson Wills; and her brothers, Bub and Sam Carson.