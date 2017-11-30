Lillie Mae Robinson, 81, of Yazoo City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 in her home.

Funeral services were on Saturday, October 28, 2017, at Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, with the burial in Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Robinson was born on September 9, 1936 in Yazoo County to Jesse and Mittie Smith.

Survivors include her daughter, Lynda Faye Smith; one granddaughter, Candace Nicole Smith; Warren Robinson, Jr., Deloris Robinson, Lula Cooper, Mary Alice Wells, and Willie James Robinson of Yazoo City. Several nieces and nephews, and two special friends, Neal Young of Yazoo City, and Dorothy Cox Andrews of Los Angeles, California.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters, and two brothers.