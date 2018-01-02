Leona Minchew Wigginton, age 95, passed away Monday, January 29, 2018

Mrs. Wigginton was born in Morehead Mississippi on November 24, 1922. She was the daughter of David Clifton Minchew and Minnie Lashley Minchew. She was the oldest of seven children, four brothers and two sisters. She grew up in Isola and was the Salutatorian of her class at graduation. She married Amos Buford Wigginton on September 13, 1941. From the marriage, they had 2 children, Amos Buford Wigginton Jr. and James Clifton Wigginton. Mrs. Wigginton lived in Omaha, Nebraska for a while after her husband returned from WWII. They later moved back to Yazoo City where they made their home and raised their two boys.

Mrs. Leona became a Charter Member of St. John’s Methodist Church in April 1952. St Johns was established as a church in April of 1952, also. She taught Sunday School, assisted in the nursery and was very active in her church. She was a conference delegate from 1975-1980 and holds the honor of church historian. Two of her grandchildren were baptized at St John’s as infants.

She was an Eastern Star member beginning in May of 1952. She held the office of Worthy Matron three times and Grand Chapter Mom for one year. (as of 2017 she was in Easter Star for 65 years). She was also very active in her community, belonging to Homemakers Cub, Garden Club and Mary Brickell Circle of Kings Daughters Hospital.

In her early years, she worked at P and S Pharmacy and various other places of business and positions in Yazoo City.

She leaves to cherish her life and their memories of her four grandchildren, Paul C. Wigginton and wife Cynthia of Virginia Beach, Va; Susan Lynne Collins, Kingman AZ; Stephen Wigginton and wife Elizabeth of Brandon, MS, and Pacey Wigginton Regan and husband Joey of Kosciusko, Ms. Also her two sisters Jewel Minchew Jones of Hattiesburg, MS and Alice Minchew Haskins of the New Orleans, La area. Additionally, her daughter in law, Pauline Gibbs Wigginton of Kingman AZ. Also surviving are 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. She was affectionally known to her family as Mom Mom or great Mom Mom.

Mrs. Wigginton was predeceased by her husband, her two children and her daughter in law Patty Branch Wigginton. Also her four brothers David, Gene, George and Aaron Minchew.

The last few (months, years) were spent at her grandson Stephen's home and his wife Elizabeth who cared for her after a fall at her home in June of 2016.

Services will be Friday, February 2nd at St. John’s United Methodist Church with visitation beginning at 12:30 P.M. until the 2:00 P. M. service. Rev. Wayne Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. The family has entrusted Stricklin-King Funeral Home with arrangements.