Leona M. Wiggington

Leona M. Wigginton, 84, of Yazoo City passed away at her grandson's residence in Pickens Monday, January 29, 2018. She was a Homemaker and a member of St. John's United Methodist Church in Yazoo City.

Survivors include her grandsons; Stephen Wigginton of Pickens, and Paul Wigginton of North Carolina, granddaughters; Susan Collins of Kingman, AZ, Pacey Regan of Kosciusko, MS, Jewell Jones of Hattiesburg, MS,and Alice Haskins of Westwego, LA.

She was preceded in death by her husband Amos Wigginton.

Services will be Friday, February 2nd at St. John's United Methodist Church in Yazoo City with visitation starting at 12:30 P.M. Until the 2:00 P.M. Service. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery under the Direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Johnson officiating.