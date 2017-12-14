Lawrence "Larry" Wilburn Long III

Graveside services for Lawrence Wilburn Long III (Larry), 85, of Indianola will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 16 at Cedarlawn Cemetery in Jackson. He died Wednesday, December 13 in Indianola. Arrangements are under the direction of Boone Funeral Home, Indianola.

Mr. Long was born August 16, 1932 to Lawrence W. Long, MD and Anne Wright Long. He attended Power School, Bailey Junior High, and Darlington School in Rome, GA where he was a graduate of the class of 1950. He received a bachelor's degree from Mississippi State University in 1955 and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order. He then served in the United States Army as a First Lieutenant.

Following his military service, Larry and his wife Frances May Long moved to Yazoo City, MS where he worked for more than 35 years at Mississippi Chemical Corporation and raised their three children. Larry was a faithful member of the Yazoo City First United Methodist Church and the Men's Bible Class for over 55 years. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Manchester Academy, the Rotary Club of Yazoo City, and a Paul Harris Fellow.

Hunting, flying, and spending time at his family farm in Satartia, MS were his passions. He especially excelled at wingshooting, which he enjoyed throughout his life. Larry received his private pilot's license after his retirement and spent many happy hours flying his Cessna and Navion airplanes. He was instrumental in planning and organizing the first Yazoo County Bar-B-Que Fly-In, featuring Navion pilots from across the United States as well as other types of aircraft.

Larry is survived by his loving wife of sixty-four years, Frances May Long; son, Lawrence Childress Long (Irene) of Indianola, MS; daughters, Anne Long Jones (Chip) of Anniston, AL and Frances Long Royal (Robert) of Midnight, MS; sister, Cornelia Long Matson (Richard) of Sarasota, FL; nine grandchildren, Elizabeth Long Friary (Richard), Lawrence Wilburn (Will) Long (Jane Critz), Margaret Ross Long, Anne Rob Sommers (Steven), Andrew Treloar Jones (Mikala), Mary Frances Atwood (Zachary), Stephen Lawrence Jones (Hannah), Edward Elliot Royal, Laura Ellis Royal and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Mississippi United Methodist Foundation, P. O. Box 2415, Ridgeland, MS 39158, or to the charity of the donor's choice.