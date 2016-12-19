William Lawrence “Larry” Solomon III, 63, of Belzoni passed away Friday, December 16, 2016.

Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2016. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m., both at the First United Methodist Church. The Reverend Richard Wiman and Reverend Chance May will officiate. Burial will be at the Belzoni Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife, Paulet Duke Solomon, two daughters, Fran Solomon-Salomon (Alex) and Lara Solomon Gillfillan (John), two grandchildren, Scarlette and Wolf Salomon all of the U.S. Virgin Islands, and two sisters, Mary Joy Lavaty and Julianne Tillison (Ben) both of Texas.

Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Lavender Solomon, and his father, William Lawrence Solomon, Jr. (Red) of Belzoni.

Larry was born June 24, 1953 in Greenwood, MS. He graduated from Humphreys Academy in 1971. He then went to Mississippi State University where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity. He graduated in 1976. He and Paulet were married on April 23, 1977 and then moved to Belzoni where Larry joined the family business, Y.D. Lumber Company, which he has operated for the past 40 years.

Larry was a member of the Belzoni Rotary Club and the Heart of the Delta Racket Club. He was a lifelong fan of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, loved to play tennis, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father, a loyal friend, a hysterical storyteller, and the life of any social event.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 53, Belzoni, MS 39038 or Belzoni Animal Rescue Kennel at P.O. Box 1015 Belzoni, MS 39038