Lamar “Sonny” Burdine, 77, of Yazoo City passed away Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

During his life Sonny was a U S Air Force Veteran, an Engineer at NASA, owner and operator of an Upholstery Shop, Owner and Manager of Burdine's EMS and he was a communicate of St. Mary's Catholic Church .

A native of Kosciusko, he is survived by his wife; Marcella Baker Burdine, son Edward Burdine of Yazoo City, daughter; Armona Burdine Daughaday of Yazoo City, 6 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and a brother Michael Burdine of Mobile, Ala.

Sonny was preceded in death by his youngest son Joseph “Joe” Burdine.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 2 from 5-7 p.m. at Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City.

Graveside services will be Friday, March 3 at 11 a.m. in Kosciusko City Cemetery where he will be buried next to his son Joe.