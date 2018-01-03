Melvin Lamar Edmonds, 85, of the Nod Community of Yazoo County passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.

Memorial services with Military Honors will be held at Castle Chapel Methodist Protestant Church on Fletchers Chapel Road in Yazoo County on Sunday, March 4 at 2 p.m. Rev Steven “Bubba” Carter will officiate.

Visitation will precede the services from 12:30-2 p.m.

Mr. Edmonds was born Jan. 31, 1933 in Warren County to Charlie King Edmonds and Betty Irene Goforth Edmonds. He was a U. S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, where he was wounded during combat, a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, and a retired truck driver.

Lamar was preceded in death by two daughters; Sharon Ann Edmonds and Alma Jane Edmonds; two grandchildren, Charlie Edmonds Jr. and Pamela Edmonds; five brothers and one sister.

Survivors include his wife Willie Mae Boyd Edmonds, son; Charlie Edmonds of Yazoo City, two granddaughters; Patty Pugh (Aubrey) of Yazoo City and Amanda Manseill (Randell) of Benoit; seven great-grandchildren, Randell “Scooter” Manseill, Seth Manseill, Taylor Parekh, Asher Pugh, Isiah Pugh, Joshua Pugh and Jessica Tyler Bruce; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Stricklin-King Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.