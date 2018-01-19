Alan Keith Passons, 59 of the Myrleville Community of Yazoo County passed away at his residence Thursday, January 18, 2018.

A retired Police Officer he was a member of Melrose Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife Annette Nail Passons, sons; Quinton (Tonya) Passons of Benton, & Kenneth (Elizabeth) Passons of Yazoo City, father; Lloyd Passons of Bentonia, brother; Bobby (Linda) Passons of Bentonia, & stepson Gregg Nail of Benton.

Keith was preceded in death by his mother Cornelia “Connie” Pearl Passons.

Services will be Monday, January 22 at Melrose Baptist Church with visitation starting at 10:00 A.M. Until the 11:00 A.M. Service under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Melrose Cemetery with Rev. Trent Sligh officiating.

Pallbearers are James Harber, Ricky Fuller, Ray Shores, Eric Snow, William Gilmore, Jason Bright, Gregg Nail & Michael Nail.