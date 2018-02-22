Joseph "Joe" Broadaway Jr.

Joseph Reginal “Joe” Broadaway Jr., 80, of Yazoo City passed away at his home on Tuesday, February 20, 2018.

Mr. Broadaway was a retired electrical supervisor for Yazoo City Public Service Commission and was a former alderman for Ward 4.

Survivors include his daughters, Andrea Broadaway Cohen (Brad) of West Point, Lisa Pittman Miller (Jimmy) of Madison and Pam Pittman Davis of Yazoo City; sons, Curtis Merrell and Larry Merrell (Mary Yvonne) of Yazoo City; grandchildren, Tre Merrell, Tiffany Nichols (Chris), Reggie Merrell, Abby Merrell, Aynsley Gibson (Michael), Morgan Zeigler, Adam Davis, Madeline Miller, Parker Lyn Cohen and Bradley Key Cohen; great-grandchildren, Gabby Merrell, Catie Merrell, Ellie Grace Merrell, Annabeth Merrell, Bailey Nichols, Merrell Nichols, Sadie Gibson, Dalton Gibson, Branson Miller, and Mayleigh Miller; sisters: Mary Johnston (Travis) of Yazoo and Ann Emery (Ernie) of Memphis, Tenn. and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Madeline Fulgham Broadaway; parents Joseph “Rex” Broadaway and Lucy Neely Broadaway, and a brother, David Broadaway.

Known to many as Papa Joe and Uncle Joe, Mr. Broadaway was a native of Yazoo County. A self-taught electrician, Joe began working at Public Service Commission at the age of 18.

During his career, he began his own electrical business which lasted well past retirement.

Besides being an electrician, Mr. Broadaway was a "jack of all trades". He was an avid deer hunter and outdoorsman who loved his deer camp. Joe was a generous, kind-hearted, laid back kind of guy. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.

Visitation is Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Stricklin King Funeral Home and Saturday from 10-11 a.m. prior to the 11 a.m. funeral services. Michael Gibson, grandson-in-law, of Madison will be officiating the service.