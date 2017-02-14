Joanne Liddon

Joanne Miller Liddon passed away on Monday, February 13, 2017. Joanne was born on May 26,

1933, in Coral Gables, FL to Garfield L. Miller and Eula U. Miller.

Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 62 years, James Flint Liddon, Jr.,

and brother John L. Miller. She is survived by her sister, Nancy McLemore of Coral Gables, FL,

her three children, Lane Johnson (Don), Clark Liddon (Angie), Garfield Liddon (Marcia) and her four grandchildren, Lauren Liddon, Emily Liddon, Matt Liddon and Benjamin Liddon.

After graduating from Ponce De Leon High in Coral Gables, FL, Joanne attended Duke University where she graduated in 1954. She was a member of ADPi Sorority and was Sweetheart of Sigma Chi Fraternity. She was also the class president of the College of Women. She was a

Certified Red Cross Life Guard Instructor and enjoyed teaching swimming at the Venetian Pool

in Coral Gables.

On September 1, 1954, she married James Flint Liddon, Jr. They moved back to Yazoo City, MS,

1961 where she taught many years at Yazoo City High School and Manchester Academy both

English and Spanish. She was a Real Estate Broker for over 25 years at Livingston Insurance

Agency. Some of her favorite pastimes were showing horses, playing tennis, swimming,

traveling and taking her family to the beach.

Joanne was a lifelong member of Trinity Episcopal Church where she enjoyed arranging flowers for the altar, organizing and decorating for different occasions at the church. She also enjoyed baking communion bread.

Visitation is Wednesday, February 15, 2017, from 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal

Church. Funeral arrangements are Thursday, February 16, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity

Episcopal Church.

Arrangements are being provided by Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City, MS. In lieu of

flowers, memorials are encouraged to Trinity Episcopal Church.