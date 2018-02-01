Jeanne C. Manor, 81, of The Myrleville Community in Yazoo County passed away Thursday, December 28, 2017 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland.

Funeral services were Saturday at Fletcher’s Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. George Butler officiating. Burial followed at the church cemetery under the direction of Stricklin-King Funeral Home.

Mrs. Manor was born June 1, 1936 in Pennsylvania to Laverne and Dorothy Wolf Casner. She was co-owner of the Southland Oil Company Bulk Plant in Yazoo City and a member of Fletcher’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, James P. Manor.

Survivors include her sons James Kevin Manor (Kim) and Shawn Paul Manor (Tasha), both of Benton, and three grandchildren, Kent, Madilyn and Gracie.

Serving as pallbearers were David Dooley, Tim Davis, Lamar May, Billy Jones, Ronnie Davis and Ryan Ragland.